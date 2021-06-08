Ray Allen
Two-time NBA champion and certified three-point legend Ray Allen joins Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles to kick off season 6 of Knuckleheads. Ray Allen, aka JESUS SHUTTLESWORTH, takes us to school on this special episode of the show, dropping all the wisdom that 18 years in the NBA provides. Tune in for some never-before-heard stories from the one and only Ray Allen.
Episode Highlights:
1. UConn, facing off against Allen Iverson, and winning Big East Player of the Year [35:44]
2. The 1996 NBA draft class and the SLAM magazine article [43:54]
3. Starring in He Got Game and working with Denzel Washington [53:25]
4. Being the original Jordan Brand member and more sneaker talk [1:14:33]
5. Ray’s unique routines and work ethic [1:29:07]
6. Championship season in Boston and Danny’s Ainge’s Big 3 - Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce [1:49:39]
7. That CRAZY shot in Miami in the 2013 NBA Finals [2:02:42]
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
