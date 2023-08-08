FEATURED STORIES
10 Things You Should Know About Me
This Is For Katie
Naomi Girma pens a letter to Katie Meyer: “There are friends, and then there are true friends. Katie Meyer was a true friend, in every sense of the word.”
The Story of an Irish Underdog
People in Ireland always talk about the men’s first World Cup, in Italy in 1990. We want this to be our Italia ’90.
Oh Shut Up, Ramsdale!
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has a few things to say: “I want this game I love to be a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”