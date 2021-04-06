Best Play I Ever Made
We’re throwing it back to 2003 — the final minutes of a midseason clash between the Colts and the Dolphins. With 2:50 left in the game and Indianapolis leading 23–17, Miami cornerback Terrell Buckley picks off Peyton Manning to give the Dolphins a first down on the Colts’ 15-yard line.
Indy needs a huge stop. Clock ticking down. Game on the line. Someone has to step up.
Second-year defensive end Dwight Freeney is thinking strip sack, so he decides to try something different than his trusty spin move.
What happened next was the best play that Dwight Freeney ever made.