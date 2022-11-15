For Explorers

FEATURED STORIES
Thank You, Hockey
Alfie
Erik Karlsson writes a letter to Daniel Alfredsson ahead of the former Ottawa Senators captain’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame: “It feels incredible to say that my best friend is going into the Hall of Fame.”
There’s No Place Like Home
Adam Fox on playing for the New York Rangers: “The Garden is home. It’s one of my favorite places in the world.”
I Am Who I Am
Nazem Kadri has a couple of things to say ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs: “I’ve always been someone who, if I’m told I can’t do something … it just makes me want it so much more.”