A Different Kind of Open
Tim Clayton
On Sunday at Roland Garros, the ATP completed its third Grand Slam event of 2020. French Open organizers had at first hoped to accommodate more than 10,000 spectators a day, but the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic forced smaller crowds and stricter regulations. With mask requirements, social distancing, and virus screening for all accredited personnel, it was an Open unlike any before.
Photographer Tim Clayton spent the entire tournament focused on these differences, and the images he captured showcase the unique nature of Roland Garros during the age of COVID-19.