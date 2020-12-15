George "Iceman" Gervin
This week’s Knuckleheads is cold — cold as Ice! The legend, George Gervin aka Iceman, blesses the show with his presence! We’ve got to ask who was the first in BOTH leagues (the ABA and the NBA) to bust his ass. He admits it was Doctor J in the ABA … but he never had that problem once he got to the NBA. He lets the guys know it was his old teammate Fatty Taylor who gave him the famous nickname, Iceman, because of that inimitable swag he stunted on a daily basis. Q remembers being starstruck by that swag as Gervin walked in at a college basketball game wearing a floor-length fur coat. C’mon now! They dissect the famous finger roll, and Ice reminds the guys that everybody can dunk, but not so many can finger roll. That takes some skill and finesse. They get into one of Gervin’s under-appreciated stats – that he was the PG with the most blocks upon his retirement. He did it on BOTH ends of the court, don’t forget it, y’all. George says it’s KD who reminds him most of himself in the league right now. He looks back on being named one of the NBA’s 50 greatest players of all time, and on his years playing overseas. He gets into his son’s international career as well, and the time Geroge Jr. spent as a Harlem Globetrotter. The guys ask about the iconic ice throne photoshoot – fun fact, that was a real ice block they carved out for him. The guys talk about the differences in the league now, and the influence that the old heads had on young ballers. Because for the Iceman … that’s what it’s all about, man. You’re not gonna want to miss this one. The Iceman showed UP. And everything he do is colddddd. This is one for the books. Give it up for the Icemannnnnnnnnn!