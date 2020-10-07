The Players' Tribune

George Kittle

Cameron Jordan

Cameron Jordan

New Orleans Saints

Oct 07 2020

George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers

Mark Ingram II

Mark Ingram II

Baltimore Ravens

Yeeeet! It’s the one and only, the money bag-holding, tight end-playing, beast — George Kittle! Buckle up for a lot of laughs as Cam and Mark get right into George’s boyhood in Iowa, how his family is basically an All-Star lineup of record-breaking athletes, and why he played at three different high schools. Then it's onto college at Iowa; including how good he was at drinking beer and what it was like playing tight end in the Big Ten while weighing a mere 220 pounds … hint, not easy. George gets into how he played well — quietly — his rookie year in the league and then what it was like transitioning to superstar status when he blew up his second season. He also shares his pregame tradition — reading a letter that is written by his father, something they’ve been doing since George’s first snaps at Iowa. Then… SPOILER ALERT! Game of Thrones talk gets … intense. George explains how he would’ve changed the ending and why he would’ve been a great extra to get killed in a battle scene. WWE, video games, and why George is absolutely terrified of horses, are more reasons why you’ll want to strap in for this one.