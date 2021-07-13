Jamal Crawford
We’ve got to give it up for Seattle legend and certified BUCKET, Jamal Crawford! Over 20 years and nine teams, this man has made his mark on the NBA. J Crossover chops it all up with Quentin and Darius on the latest episode of Knuckleheads. Tune in to hear what the ageless wonder has to say about his unique hoops journey.
- Seattle hoops, University of Michigan and the NBA draft [11:14]
- Rookie year in Chicago and playing with Michael Jordan in the summer [34:37]
- Chris Paul, Devin Booker and his favorite ankle-breaker [41:07]
- Kyrie Irving, playing for the New York Knicks, and his favorite NBA coach [52:49]
- Sixth Man of the Year and playing at Rucker Park [1:02:14]
- Atlanta Hawks, L.A. Clippers and surpassing Reggie Miller’s record [1:11:01]
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
If you liked this episode, please don’t forget to subscribe, tune in, and share this podcast. You may also leave us a review anywhere you listen to and share your feedback!