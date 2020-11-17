Jamal Murray
Season 5 and we poppin’ off with one of the stars from the Bubble: Mr. Jamal Murray. The pride of Kitchener, Canada, joins Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles to go over everything, including his jump to stardom. They start off with Canada, what it was like playing ball there, how hard it was to get attention from the big-time schools and why Jamal is so proud that Canadian players are finally getting respect. Then he talks about going to Kentucky and what it was like playing under Coach Cal for a year. It was one and done and on to the draft. Jamal reveals that he didn’t even work out for Denver and explains why he thought he could’ve been teamed up with Devin Booker in Phoenix. He then talks about his quiet-yet-effective start in the NBA, and what changed when he entered the Bubble this past summer. Then it’s to the moon — Jamal discusses dropping 50 points again and again and again, what it was like going back and forth against Donovan Mitchell, and why the Nuggets felt confident even when they were down 3–1 … twice! Lastly, you won’t want to miss Jamal ranking his greatest Canadian players and explaining why he still doesn’t own a car despite being in his fifth year in the league. A young superstar on the rise, Jamal Murray starts off Season 5 with a bang.