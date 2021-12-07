Jayson Tatum
We bringin’ straight buckets only! Jayson Tatum returns to Knuckleheads for the first time since he was a rookie. The Celtics superstar joins Q and D to talk about everything, including his jump to stardom, what it's like to be a part of Jordan Brand, and how much his son motivates him. The guys get into the Celtics’ success and the changes they’ve had to go through over the years. And you know D Miles is gonna ask Jayson about St. Louis!! Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Having success as a young leader on the Celtics [1:52]
- St. Louis legacy [5:50]
- Winning gold for the United States at the Olympics [17:48]
- Relationship with Jaylen Brown [37:44]
- Kobe’s impact on Jayson and his “24” tattoo [50:15]
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.