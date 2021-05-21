Johnathan Joseph Fights the Fight
"Someone knows someone who has had it or is going through it."
After his father passed from lung cancer, Johnathan Joseph struggled.
His feeling of loss resonates with many.
In partnership with Amgen Oncology and American Cancer Society (ACS), the cornerback shares his family's experience and why equal access to healthcare is so important.
This is the first of three moving pieces in the "Fight the Fight" partnership. African Americans have the highest death rate in the U.S. for most cancers. To learn more about how Amgen and ACS are working together to eliminate barriers to equal treatment, visit cancer.org/FightTheFight.