This week we’ve got a certified BUCKET on the Sometimes I Hoop pod! Our girl, Jordan Horston … you know … the Tennessee superstar? Thousand-point scorer? 2xgold medalist? Unstoppable 6'2" guard? YEAH, she is her! And her is she! The two hoopers talk senior-year goals, USA Basketball stories, Tennessee’s long legacy, and the most impressive performances going down in the thick of the season right now. Tune in every week for more unguarded conversations with the most elite hoopers on the scene. LET’S GET IT.
- Tennessee vs. Stanford rivalry, senior year, UCLA looking good 💪🏽(1:32)
- Best conference debate, Angel Reese, Rickea Jackson and the transfer portal 🔀(8:08)
- Tennessee history, UConn rivalry, Jordan’s basketball roots 🏀⛹🏾♀️(13:58)
- USA basketball, college decision, NIL 💰(20:05)
- Vibe Check ✅(42:39)
About Our Host:
Stanford guard Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-America, and team captain in her senior season. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect women’s college basketball storylines, big performances, and each guest’s career on and off the court. From rankings and upsets to NIL and TikTok, this podcast will take you all the way to the 2023 NCAA championship.
