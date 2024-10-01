Josh Smith
This week we got another straight-outta-high school high flier as Josh Smith joins Q and D on Knuckleheads! J-Smoove talks about his journey growing up in Atlanta, going to Oak Hill and dominating there, and what it was like to go straight to the league. He talks about playing for his hometown Hawks, his crazy shot-blocking ability, and why those Hawks teams with Joe Johnson and Al Horford were so successful. He also discusses going to Detroit and being on a really good Rockets team with James Harden and Dwight Howard. J-Smoove could throw it down! Tune in!
Episode Highlights
- Going to Oak Hill, playing with Rajon Rondo in prep school (8:33)
- Deciding to skip college and go straight to the NBA (18ish)
- Winning the Slam Dunk Contest as a rookie (32:17)
- Hawks becoming a perennial force in the Eastern Conference (36:38)
- Al Horford’s impact on the Hawks, winning the Championship this year (38:03)
- The Hawks almost beating the Celtics Big 3 in the playoffs (41:45)
- Going to the Rockets, playing with James Harden during his prime (51:25)
