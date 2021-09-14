Dr. J
It’s the Season 6 finale of Knuckleheads, y’all! And we’ve got a real one to close it out for you. One of the greatest ever to do it. New York legend. Rucker Park hero. Philadelphia superstar. The high-flying hooper every kid wanted to be, a man who made his mark on the sport forever with a name the game will never forget, it’s JULIUS ... DR.J ... ERVING! Nothing but love for our OG. Make an appointment with the Doctor and tune in for this very special episode of Knuckleheads.
Episode Highlights:
- Current state of basketball and player resemblances [3:00]
- Legendary dunking, being one of the NBA’s 50 Greatest Players, nickname origin [9:15]
- UMASS and Rucker Park [23:45]
- ABA to NBA transition, first dunk contest, biggest rivalries [30:49]
- Effortless swagger, endorsements, racism over time [53:20]
- Being MJ’s favorite player, Wilt Chamberlain, almost playing for the Bucks [1:04:55]
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
