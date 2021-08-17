Juwan Howard
Chi-Town hooper turned Michigan legend, we’ve got THE Juwan Howard on this week’s episode of Knuckleheads. And this one? This one’s for the culture, y’all. How the Fab Five assembled and the origin of their signature swag. Getting drafted and playing with Chris Webber again. Winning a ring after 17 years in the league and just needing to feel that champs’ champagne in his eyes – no goggles. And finally getting back to Michigan, where he’s determined to capture the NCAA title that eluded the Fab Five back in the day. It’s story time from one of our favorite OGs. Don’t miss.
Episode Highlights:
- Young Chicago ballers and playing AAU with Chris Webber [6:50]
- University of Michigan, Fab Five culture, Duke vs. Michigan [18:55]
- Getting drafted to Washington, rookie year with C-Webb, and his 100-million-dollar contract [44:00]
- How he kept the best haircut In the game, Mavericks and Dirk Nowitzki. [57:15]
- Tracy McGrady, Juwan’s signature jump hook, winning an NBA Championship [1:03:25]
- The Juwan Howard Foundation, coaching at Michigan, the Miami Heat and Udonis Haslem [1:28:00]
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
