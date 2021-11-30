Kevin Durant
WE BACK liiiiiiive on location! You hearing this? Live ON LOCATION, y’all! And who better to kick off this new season of Knuckleheads than Easy. Money. SNIPER. Our main man Kevin Durant makin’ his third appearance on the show to chop it up with the Knuckleheads – someone get this man a plaque! We pick up where we left off in KD’s All-Star career. Coming back from injury, taking that 2020 season by storm and the DAMN BIG TOE that — aight, nevermind, we good. We moved on. It’s ALL about the 2021–2020 season now. Tune in for interviews with some of our favorite current players. A legendary lineup … Season 7 of Knuckleheads starts now. Future Hall of Famer, Kevin Durant.
Episode Highlights:
- Back from injury, working with Drake, playing with James Harden [2:45]
- Kyrie Irving, James Harden and KD as a trio in the 2021 postseason [9:15]
- 2021 NBA playoffs, Blake Griffin, Steve Nash, that crazy Game 5 [16:29]
- The 2021 Olympics, Greg Popovich, young players stepping up [33:10]
- Being an NBA 2K cover athlete, P.J. Tucker, sneaker talk [47:45]
- KD’s social media presence, Jayson Tatum, hoops-to-business talk [1:10:53]
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.