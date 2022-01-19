Episode 5: Kevin Love
On this episode of Blindsided, we welcome Kevin Love. Kevin is an NBA player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, with whom he won an NBA championship in 2016. He’s also one of the most prominent professional athletes to speak out about his mental struggles. His article for The Players’ Tribune, “Everyone Is Going Through Something” struck a chord. It helped a lot of people and athletes to open up. Kevin talked about a family history of mental illness, self-medicating with alcohol, and the paranoid feelings he had after experiencing a panic attack in front of thousands of people. It’s tough. Honest. We’re thankful for his courage in sharing his story.
*This episode contains content and topics that may be difficult for some listeners. Listener discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is struggling, you are not alone. There are many support services that are here to help. Resources can be found at: Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) 240-485-1001
About Blindsided:
Plan your work and work your plan. For many athletes, words like these are scripture — permanent signposts lining the long road to success. The very act of pursuing a career in sports often gives a sense of control, a sense of safety. Just stick to the plan. Good things will follow.
That is, until life happens. The kind of life that happens while you’re making other plans. Devastating setbacks. Dark thoughts. Debilitating breakdowns. Mental health conditions that force an athlete to ditch their well laid plans and ask, “What’s my next play?”About Blindsided:Plan your work and work your plan. For many athletes, words like these are scripture — permanent signposts lining the long road to success. The very act of pursuing a career in sports often gives a sense of control, a sense of safety. Just stick to the plan. Good things will follow.That is, until life happens. The kind of life that happens while you’re making other plans. Devastating setbacks. Dark thoughts. Debilitating breakdowns. Mental health conditions that force an athlete to ditch their well laid plans and ask, “What’s my next play?”
Hosted by former National Hockey League goaltender Corey Hirsch and psychiatrist Dr. Diane McIntosh, Blindsided allows professional athletes to open up about mental health. The podcast lets listeners hear moments when mental health became the athlete’s most important focus.
Blindsided then dives in deeper. It gets clinical. And it allows listeners to leave with a deeper understanding of mental health conditions that all people face. It then shows how athletes, in particular, face them down.
Welcome to Blindsided. Mental health. Sports. Life.
Other places to find Blindsided:
- Listen on Apple Podcasts
- Listen on Spotify