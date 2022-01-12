Episode 4: Taylor Townsend
On this episode of Blindsided, we welcome Taylor Townsend. Taylor has been a name in the tennis world for some time. She dominated in the junior division, achieving a Grand Slam in singles and a No. 1 world ranking. Then, at 14, she turned pro. But staying at the top was tough. Taylor opens up about depression, the journey of finding the right therapy and the mental toughness it takes just to pursue a climb back to the top. This year, Taylor became a mother. And it’s safe to say her son, Ayden, is in for a treat as Taylor makes her comeback to tennis. Here’s Taylor Townsend on Blindsided.
*This episode contains content and topics that may be difficult for some listeners. Listener discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is struggling, you are not alone. There are many support services that are here to help. Resources can be found at: National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) 866-615-6464
About Blindsided:
Plan your work and work your plan. For many athletes, words like these are scripture — permanent signposts lining the long road to success. The very act of pursuing a career in sports often gives a sense of control, a sense of safety. Just stick to the plan. Good things will follow.
That is, until life happens. The kind of life that happens while you’re making other plans. Devastating setbacks. Dark thoughts. Debilitating breakdowns. Mental health conditions that force an athlete to ditch their well laid plans and ask, “What’s my next play?”
Hosted by former National Hockey League goaltender Corey Hirsch and psychiatrist Dr. Diane McIntosh, Blindsided allows professional athletes to open up about mental health. The podcast lets listeners hear moments when mental health became the athlete’s most important focus.
Blindsided then dives in deeper. It gets clinical. And it allows listeners to leave with a deeper understanding of mental health conditions that all people face. It then shows how athletes, in particular, face them down.
Welcome to Blindsided. Mental health. Sports. Life.
