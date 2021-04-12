The Beautiful Scar
In April 2013, in the final minutes of a victory over the Warriors, 34-year-old Lakers guard Kobe Bryant tore his left Achilles tendon. Sitting on the court at Staples Center in the moments immediately after he went down, he knew what was to come: surgery. Months and months of rehab. Questions about retirement.
He could have walked away from the game right then and there. But instead, Kobe found inspiration from the unlikeliest of sources.
Beethoven.
The deaf composer was not supposed to be able to compose his Ninth Symphony. The chances of Bryant being able to reclaim his superstar status after recovering from a major injury seemed equally remote.
But both men proved the doubters wrong.