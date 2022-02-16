Episode 8: Kurt Warner
On this episode of Blindsided, we welcome Kurt Warner. Kurt is a former NFL quarterback who won a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams. And in 2017, Kurt was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But before all that … before the trip to Canton … before the 32,344 passing yards … before “The Greatest Show on Turf” … he stocked shelves at a local Hy-Vee grocery store in Cedar Falls, Iowa. And what he did in that store is the key to understanding how he transformed from an undrafted free agent into a football legend. Kurt’s story is a story of resilience and it’s powerful to hear. Here’s Kurt Warner on Blindsided.
*This episode contains content and topics that may be difficult for some listeners. Listener discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is struggling, you are not alone. There are many support services that are here to help. Resources can be found at: National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) 866-615-6464
About Blindsided:
Plan your work and work your plan. For many athletes, words like these are scripture — permanent signposts lining the long road to success. The very act of pursuing a career in sports often gives a sense of control, a sense of safety. Just stick to the plan. Good things will follow.
Hosted by former National Hockey League goaltender Corey Hirsch and psychiatrist Dr. Diane McIntosh, Blindsided allows professional athletes to open up about mental health. The podcast lets listeners hear moments when mental health became the athlete’s most important focus.
Blindsided then dives in deeper. It gets clinical. And it allows listeners to leave with a deeper understanding of mental health conditions that all people face. It then shows how athletes, in particular, face them down.
Welcome to Blindsided. Mental health. Sports. Life.
