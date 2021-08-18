Miles Chamley-Watson
Two-time Olympian, former world fencing champion, the man some even call the Dennis Rodman of the fencing world – we’ve got Miles Chamley-Watson on this episode of Truss Levelz! Miles gives the guys the rundown on his unique and thrilling sport — how the scoring works, where to watch — and even speaks on some of the weirdest fencing injuries you could imagine. The man has made a name for himself in the fashion world, is in the midst of creating a fencing video game and even has a fencing move named after him. HIT ’EM WITH THAT CHAMLEY-WATSON! Tune in for one of the realest conversations with a truly fascinating athlete.
Episode Highlights:
- Journey from the U.K. to the USA
- The Miles Chamley-Watson fencing move
- Mental health awareness
- Being a fashion model
- Creating his own video game and the future of fencing
About Our Hosts:
NFL superstars, Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are former Saints teammates and real-life friends whose personalities, minds, and hearts are as big as their talent on the field. Brimming with an infectious energy, these two juggernauts have joined forces to bring you Truss Levelz. A podcast where the best and brightest in the NFL share stories that go beyond the X’s and O’s while spreading good vibes far-and-wide. On its surface, football is a game of combat enacted by athletes at the peak of their performance. It’s the definition of rough & tumble and not for the faint of heart. But there’s so much more to these gridiron warriors than what we see on the field. Prepare yourself for the ultimate inside look into the world of football.
There’s levels to this game … Truss.
