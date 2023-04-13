CLIPSET: The 2000-2002 Clippers

The Players' Tribune

CLIPSET takes us back to the 2000 NBA draft, when, at the ages of 18 and 19, Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson were drafted by the Clippers, a franchise severely struggling to find an identity and success in a town owned by the Shaq-and-Kobe Lakers. For two straight seasons, D Miles, Q Rich, Corey Maggette, Lamar Odom, Keyon Dooling and Elton Brand transformed what we knew the Clippers to be, bringing energy and excitement to a situation that desperately needed it. Not only did Q and D change the game on the court, but off the court they were hand picked by the GOAT himself and became two of the youngest members of Team Jordan. Q and D take us through the culture shift that they started in the NBA and reveal how two kids, one from the Southside of Chicago, the other from East St. Louis, left a lasting impression on the league, the fans, and the next generation of hoopers, two taps at a time.

