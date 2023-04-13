CLIPSET: The 2000-2002 Clippers
CLIPSET takes us back to the 2000 NBA draft, when, at the ages of 18 and 19, Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson were drafted by the Clippers, a franchise severely struggling to find an identity and success in a town owned by the Shaq-and-Kobe Lakers. For two straight seasons, D Miles, Q Rich, Corey Maggette, Lamar Odom, Keyon Dooling and Elton Brand transformed what we knew the Clippers to be, bringing energy and excitement to a situation that desperately needed it. Not only did Q and D change the game on the court, but off the court they were hand picked by the GOAT himself and became two of the youngest members of Team Jordan. Q and D take us through the culture shift that they started in the NBA and reveal how two kids, one from the Southside of Chicago, the other from East St. Louis, left a lasting impression on the league, the fans, and the next generation of hoopers, two taps at a time.
