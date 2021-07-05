Running to Stand Still
In 2005, when civil war was ripping Sudan apart, Pur Biel hid with his mother and brothers in the bush to avoid government troops. Soon after, his family sent him away, telling him that he was old enough to survive on his own. He was only 10, but he escaped Sudan to a refugee camp in Kenya. In 2016, he ran the men's 800 meters in Rio for the Refugee Olympic Team. Now he is in the running to compete in Tokyo at the Summer Olympics. This is his journey. Hosted by three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas.