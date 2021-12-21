Spencer Dinwiddie
Spencer Dinwiddie pulls up on the guys for your weekly dose of Knuckleheads. The Cali native breaks down his unique basketball journey. What it’s like to grind in the league and truly make a name for himself. Who helped him find his voice and that famous outspokenness. And the guys don’t let Spence leave without taking in some of the man’s cryptocurrency knowledge! Get your notepad out because Spencer Dinwiddie’s got some things to say, y’all! Tune in.
Episode Highlights:
- Confidence as a player, high school hoops and almost going to Harvard [1:50]
- University of Colorado, his perfect game and declaring for the draft after ACL injury [12:35]
- Drafted to the Detroit Pistons, G League grind, playing with the Brooklyn Nets [22:30]
- His aggressive style of play, teaming up with Bradley Beal, the 2021 NBA playoffs [32:50]
- Kobe talk, being an underdog and the future of crypto [48:15]
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.