Who’s Next

FEATURED STORIES
In the Rain, in the Cold, in the Dark
This Is for My Two Families
Gabriel Martinelli has always dreamed of playing for Brazil in the World Cup: “You are watching the Selecão and you’re thinking, Imagine wearing that shirt at a World Cup.”
Dear United
A letter from Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes: “This club is more than just something that I can put into a nice quote for social media. It is something that I care about deeply.”
Who I Really Am
Marcus Rashford, in his own words: “If you ever question my commitment to Man United, that’s when I have to speak up. It’s like somebody questioning my entire identity, and everything I stand for as a man.”