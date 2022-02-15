Steph Curry
Oh, we got something special for y’all, knew we had to turn up for All-Star week. It’s none other than Chef Curry. Half of the Splash Brothers. The greatest shooter of all time … Steph Curry changed the game. Period. He sits down on Knuckleheads with Quentin and Darius to discuss that legacy and so much more; from what it was like growing up in NBA locker rooms, to playing at Davidson instead of a top program, and finally to draft night.
Episode Highlights:
- What it was like breaking the three-point record (4:03)
- How he ended up at Davidson (21:15)
- The importance of being with a team like GS (29:19)
- What was going through his head that first game with KD (40:35)
- If the Warriors with KD could beat MJ’s Bulls (1:01:32)
- What led Steph to start shooting 40-footers (1:08:58)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.