Tamika Catchings
University of Tennessee legend, Indiana’s golden child and Naismith Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings joins Quentin and Darius for this week’s episode of Knuckleheads! Meek takes us back to some of the glory years of women’s college hoops and to those early WNBA days and has the guys going nostalgic. This humble All-Star brought the fire on the floor — from high school to the WNBA. And she finally got that ring in the end, so you’ve got to put all the respect on the name Tamika Catchings. Tune IN!
Episode Highlights:
1. Growing up in Illinois and scoring a quintuple-double
2. Tennessee Women’s Basketball, Pat Summit stories, The Three Meeks
3. Getting drafted to the Indiana Fever, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year four times
4. Championship Run with the Fever and playing in the Olympics
5. Niele Ivey and women working in sports
6. Overcoming fears and growing up with Kobe Bryant
7. Hall of Fame, playing overseas, Catch the Stars foundation
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
