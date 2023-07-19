Who’s Next?

FEATURED STORIES
The Story of an Irish Underdog
This Is For Katie
Naomi Girma pens a letter to Katie Meyer: “There are friends, and then there are true friends. Katie Meyer was a true friend, in every sense of the word.”
The Reckless Child
All my life, to the best of my ability, I’ve just wanted to watch soccer, practice soccer, play soccer — be around soccer.
Up the Mountain
Every time I hear the anthem play before our matches, no matter if it’s a friendly, or a World Cup final, I feel the same thing: gratefulness.