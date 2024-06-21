Hey Timothy

FEATURED STORIES
Georgia Will Win the Euros, Of Course
Dear United
A letter from Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes: “This club is more than just something that I can put into a nice quote for social media. It is something that I care about deeply.”
Letter to My Brother
Endrick pens a letter to his little brother, Noah: “By the time you were a baby, we were living a very different life, and that life is only going to keep changing in the years to come.”
Who I Really Am
Marcus Rashford, in his own words: “If you ever question my commitment to Man United, that’s when I have to speak up. It’s like somebody questioning my entire identity, and everything I stand for as a man.”