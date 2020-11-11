Todd Gurley
North Carolina's finest, aka TG3, the Georgia Bulldog himself, Todd Gurley, stops in to chat with the guys on this episode of Truss Levelz. Did you know that TG3 started off as a track phenom? Well, he did. Our man has speed speed. You’ll hear about him traveling the world to race. Why he nearly went to Princeton instead of Georgia — a move that could’ve turned him into a podcaster instead of an NFL star. The crazy time at Georgia. His ACL tear and entry to the league. And when he realized he could play his game at the highest level. We should probably mention how he drops hints at what it’s like as a member of Roc Nation. Along with food and travel spots. I mean, what more do you need? TG3, now TG33 for the Atlanta Falcons, is the former Offensive Player of the Year, three-time Pro-Bowler, two-time All Pro First Team selection. Just call him Mr. Accolade. His dreads are pretty fire, too. Turn the volume up. You don’t want to miss out on this one.