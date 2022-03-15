Tracy McGrady
We talkin’ legendary!! Tracy McGrady aka T-Mac, the hang dribble king and one of the purest hoopers to grace this sport, chops it up with Quentin and Darius on this episode of Knuckleheads. They get into what it was like to go against Vince in the most memorable Dunk Contest of all time, T-Mac’s instant rise from bench player to superstar, and what it was like playing in Houston with Yao. Oh, and you don’t want to miss the camel racing story…. Tune in!!
Episode Highlights:
- ABCD Camps and being the No. 1 high school player in the nation (7:22)
- Signing a $12 million Adidas contract senior year (21:08)
- Toronto Raptors and playing with Vince Carter (33:10)
- Going to the Magic, what could have been with Grant Hill (43:01)
- His $19 million private jet (1:23:00)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
- Subscribe on Youtube
- Follow on Instagram
- Follow on Facebook