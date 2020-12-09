Travis Kelce
The first player to have over 1,000 receiving yards in four consecutive seasons, ladies and gentleman: Travis Kelce! So, fun fact … Travis was QB1 in high school. Low-key who gonna give him his shot in the league? Trav talks the guys through his younger football days and what did and did not motivate him to get better at his craft. Then he attempts to explain to Cam what a Bearcat is … even gives his best impression of what they sound like. Yeah, don’t miss that, y’all. Trav wants to know what it was like growing up with dads who were in the league, and then the guys ask Kelce what it’s like playing with his very own brother in the league at the same time. Travis admits his favorite play of his pro career was on his bro bro. We get into Travis’s first impression of Andy Reid, and how Reid kept Travis locked and focused from Day 1 – which Trav admits is exactly what he needed in a coach. Kelce also makes it clear he believes that Big Red is destined to be a Hall of Famer. We learn about Travis the entrepreneur, Travis the community leader and (how could we forget?) Travis the ultimate beer pong champion. We get all the deets on that night Kelce and Mahomes smoked Post Malone in some preconcert beer pong, which led to Post getting their names tatted on him. The ever-entertaining Travis Kelce joins the guys this week on Truss Levelz. Tune IN.