Tyson Chandler
We kickin’ 2023 off in a big way, as another straight-out-of-high school dude, NBA champ and two-time DPOY Tyson Chandler, joins Knuckleheads. The big fella gets into what it was like moving from the country to Compton, being 6'10" in eighth grade, and they all question just how someone can win DPOY but not be first team All-Defense. Tyson brings it — tune in!
- Winning Mr. Basketball in California [9:34]
- Q and D coming to Tyson’s high school games [12:00]
- Going to New Orleans, the Chris Paul difference [19:08]
- Playing for the Dallas Mavericks, winning a championship [27:48]
- Playing for the Knicks [41:07]
- Winning Defensive Player of the Year [48:24]
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
KH Digital Collectibles:
This season, we’re giving away a limited number of digital collectibles each episode in the form of POAPs. All you have to do is be one of the first 25 people to find the secret word within each episode and then go to the POAP app to claim your prize while supplies last. If you need help learning how to claim your POAP, check out the steps here. Or join our Telegram Community and we can help you out there.
