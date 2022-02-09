The U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team’s Playlist
What do you get when you throw together a group of millennials and a bunch of Gen Zers? The U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team, as well as some wildly varying tastes in music.
Whoever has the aux in our locker room before a game — whether they’re playing early 2000s pop punk or unreleased 10-minute vault tracks from Taylor Swift — is blasting only the hottest beats. We teamed up with The Players’ Tribune to gift you our team’s playlist — and we promise it won't disappoint.