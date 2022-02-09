The Players' Tribune

The U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team’s Playlist

The U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team

The U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team

What do you get when you throw together a group of millennials and a bunch of Gen Zers? The U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team, as well as some wildly varying tastes in music.

Whoever has the aux in our locker room before a game — whether they’re playing early 2000s pop punk or unreleased 10-minute vault tracks from Taylor Swift — is blasting only the hottest beats. We teamed up with The Players’ Tribune to gift you our team’s playlist — and we promise it won't disappoint.

Warm-up Songs: ‘Head & Heart’ by Joel Corry feat. MNEK and ‘Astronaut In the Ocean (Alok Remix)’ by Masked Wolf

Goal Songs: ‘Chelsea Dagger’ by The Fratellis and ‘You Make My Dreams (Come True)’ by Hall and Oates

Win Songs: ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell and ‘Right Back Where We Started From’ by Maxine Nightingale

1. Amanda Kessel: ‘All Night Longer’ by Sammy Adams

2. Jincy Dunne: ‘Meet Me Halfway’ by The Black Eyed Peas

3. Nicole Hensley: ‘Hallucinate’ by Dua Lipa

4. Jesse Compher: ‘We Can’t Stop’ by Miley Cyrus

5. Megan Bozek: ‘Classic’ by MKTO

6. Savannah Harmon: ‘Believer’ by Imagine Dragons

7. Hayley Scamurra: ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)’ by Taylor Swift

8. Dani Cameranesi: ‘I Don’t Care’ by Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber

9. Lee Stecklein: ‘Rain On Me’ by Lady Gaga feat. Ariana Grande

10. Megan Keller: ‘American Girl’ by Tom Petty

11. Abbey Murphy: ‘No Money’ by Galantais

12. Kelly Pannek: ‘good 4 u’ by Olivia Rodrigo

13. Brianna Decker: ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ by Chris Stapleton

14. Cayla Barnes: ‘Sugar, We’re Going Down’ by Fall Out Boy

15. Kendall Coyne Schofield: ‘Runaway Baby’ by Bruno Mars

FEATURED STORIES