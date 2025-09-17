VALKS FAM, PLEASE READ
VALKS FAM—
Tonight is Game 2, but it’s also a lot more than that — it’s the first home playoff game in Valkyries history. So I went and asked The Players’ Tribune if I could write something about it. I’ll keep it short because to be honest none of it has to do with me, it’s this team and the historic season they’ve put together. But I have a few quick thoughts I wanted to share. Lynx fans, don’t read this. Find another article.
1. Ohemaa and Natalie are for real.
The thing about Joe is, he legit loves this s***. Like he legit cares about women’s basketball, and cares about doing it right. And all you need for proof of that is who he hired to be in charge — starting with Ohemaa as our GM and Natalie as our head coach. They’re both geniuses and dope people, and not to seem cocky but the rest of the league might be in trouble. Because I’ve gotten to know them a bit…. and I’m telling you: Those women are trophy hunters. We’re winning championships.
2. We have “a team of sixth women” — and that’s a good thing.
I saw a quote from Temi the other day where she said that, and I loved it. It’s just reality — with expansion, you’re creating a team from the players who went unprotected. But I feel like Ohemaa actually saw that as a positive, or as a challenge, and she built a roster who all had chips on their shoulders. So you’ve got these players who have something to prove to the teams that let ’em go … and also who do the little things well, the stuff that’s underappreciated but actually helps you win basketball games. Then you add a COACH OF THE YEAR on that same wave, who’s stressing defense and toughness — and you put it all together as this land of opportunity??? Now it’s Kayla Thornton, All-Star. Veronica Burton, Most Improved. Janelle Salaün, All-Rookie. And I feel like those individual accomplishments just kind of speak to what we’re building here with this group … where it’s like: Come to the Bay if you’re trying to shut up your haters and win. (No tampering.)
3. The Valkyries aren’t the Warriors — and that’s a good thing.
The easiest way to tell that someone doesn’t know ball is they’re comparing the NBA and the W. They’re both basketball, and they’re both the best players in the world. But other than that it’s apples and oranges. Not better, not worse, just different. Different styles of play, different products. And I feel like the Valks understand that. The violet and black color scheme, it’s so lit. Vi the Raven, our mascot, she’s already a legend in the game. It’s more families, since school is out. It’s more young girl fans, which makes a lot of sense. And even just in the arena — it’s this whole other vibe. Like: You’re NOT at a Warriors game, you know what I mean?? You’re at a Valkyries game. And you’re not in the Chase Center. You’re in BALLHALLA.
4. This team represents — and it represents the Bay.
The other thing about Ballhalla is, it’s a party. Actually it’s like the biggest, loudest house party ever, where you’ve got 18,000 people going crazy, the music is hitting, everyone is looking great, and there’s not even any neighbors saying keep it down because they’re at the party too (with their kids lol). It’s this mix of cultures, backgrounds, ages, religions, races, everything. I feel like people just kind of come to Ballhalla and be themselves, and that’s that. Everyone is included. And that’s a really good energy for a basketball game.
5. Analysis.
In Game 1, I thought we started strong out the gate. But then Minnesota found their transition game, and were able to capitalize on a few turnovers so things swung in their favor. I also think they did a really good job of taking our three-ball away. We’re #1 in the league in points per game off of threes, so the way they forced us into twos was a problem. And then for Game 2, I just feel like it’s got to be a momentum shift. Obviously we’re gonna have the crowd to our advantage, and I also think we’re gonna play a LOT faster than we did in Minnesota. If we do that, we dictate pace, we play our style, I think we win — and then suddenly all the pressure is on them as the 1-seed, and we can just go in swinging in Game 3 with nothing to lose. That type of situation … our group … man, I like our chances.
6. OK and then last thing.
I wanted to do this ahead of Game 2, just to get everyone hyped … but if you’re a Valks fan you know the truth: We already won this season. I’ve been in the Bay for a few years now, first at Santa Clara and now with the Warriors, and I’ve been falling in love with the culture of the Bay ever since. But being a Valks fan this summer, I think it’s the first time I’ve gotten to experience that culture at the start of something. Or maybe like, it’s the first time I’ve gotten to feel that excitement of building something new, together, as a community. And I guess I just wanted to take a minute, before we go off on the Lynx tonight, and say how much I appreciate everyone, and how much I appreciate what y’all have put into this Valks thing over these last few months. First, our players, for balling out every night and making their history this season. Second, our fans, for being the best in the world and creating this atmosphere for women’s basketball. And last, just the Bay as an entire place, for taking me in like y’all have. I feel lucky to be here — and lucky to be a part of this.
Alright, that’s it from me.
First home playoff game….... first of MANY.
Let’s throw them V’s up one time.
—BP2