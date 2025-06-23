FEATURED STORIES
Hi Paige
Cason Wallace
Cason Wallace stops by the Knuckleheads to chop it up with Q and D. The two-way guard talks about how his brother put the game in him, why he almost chose Tennessee over Kentucky, and how the Wildcat fan base will prep him for the league.
Earned Not Given
Ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Lu Dort has a message for Oklahoma City Thunder fans: “This is about the opportunity that’s right in front of us ... right here in OKC, right here with you all.”
Irish Goodbye
After 14 seasons, Allie Quigley says goodbye to the WNBA: “I love knowing that these next generations of players are just going to get to play in better and better and better versions of the W.”