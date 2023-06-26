Cason Wallace
It’s 2023 draft day and Cason Wallace stops by the Knuckleheads to chop it up with Q and D. The two-way guard talks about how his brother put the game in him, why he almost chose Tennessee over Kentucky, and how the Wildcat fan base will prep him for the league. He gives us a hint on whether he’ll hug or handshake Commissioner Silver and who just he wants to match up with in the league. Tune in!
