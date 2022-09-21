Amari Cooper
This week we’re chopping it up with THE route runner extraordinaire, Bama wide receiver legend, 4x Pro Bowler, and Browns wide receiver 1: Amari Cooper. The guys talk with Amari about how he got to Bama via Florida, playing in Oakland, ballin’ out in Dallas with Dak — and about what he expects from the Browns this year.
Episode Highlights:
- His decision to go to Bama [18:09]
- Being draft number 4 overall [41:21]
- Balling out in Dallas [58:55]
- Stay Scheming [1:01:55]
About Our Hosts:
NFL superstars, Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are Saints teammates and real-life friends whose personalities, minds, and hearts are as big as their talent on the field. Brimming with an infectious energy, these two juggernauts have joined forces to bring you Truss Levelz. A podcast where the best and brightest in the NFL share stories that go beyond the X’s and O’s while spreading good vibes far-and-wide. On its surface, football is a game of combat enacted by athletes at the peak of their performance. It’s the definition of rough & tumble and not for the faint of heart. But there’s so much more to these gridiron warriors than what we see on the field. Prepare yourself for the ultimate inside look into the world of football.
There’s levels to this game… Truss.
