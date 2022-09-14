Lavonte David
#LINEBACKER. Tampa Bay Bucs captain and legend Lavonte David joins Cam and Mark in an intradivision chat. Lavonte chops it up about growing up in Florida, pee-wee games getting bet on by the neighborhood and knowing he wanted to be a linebacker from the jump. They get into winning the Super Bowl, Tom Brady coming back from retirement, and the Saints-Bucs matchups they’ve been a part of. Biiiig linebacker talk this week. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Tom Brady coming back from retirement
- Setting records at Nebraska
- Early years on the Bucs, going through the losing
- Winning the Super Bowl
