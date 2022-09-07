Jameis Winston
And we back and we back and we back. Truss Levelz Season 3 is here, y’all! And this week we’re chopping it up with the guy who was the No. 1 player in high school, No. 1 player in college, No. 1 pick in the draft, and of course Saints QB1, Jameis Winston. The guys talk with the former Heisman Trophy winner about what it was like winning the last BCS national championship, being drafted No. 1, and now being the guy for the Saints. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- What reason Jameis didn’t end up at Alabama (2:45)
- What it was like winning the last BCS National Championship (30:53)
- The confidence that comes with being “the best” on every level (40:15)
- The biggest/best moment of his career (52:41)
- Stay Schemin’ (57:17)
About Our Hosts:
NFL superstars, Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are Saints teammates and real-life friends whose personalities, minds, and hearts are as big as their talent on the field. Brimming with an infectious energy, these two juggernauts have joined forces to bring you Truss Levelz. A podcast where the best and brightest in the NFL share stories that go beyond the X’s and O’s while spreading good vibes far-and-wide. On its surface, football is a game of combat enacted by athletes at the peak of their performance. It’s the definition of rough & tumble and not for the faint of heart. But there’s so much more to these gridiron warriors than what we see on the field. Prepare yourself for the ultimate inside look into the world of football.
There’s levels to this game… Truss.
