Bam Adebayo
Bam Bam. The nickname started in NJ and is now more than a nickname, it’s a household name in Miami. Q and D head down to South Beach and sit with Bam Adebayo in the latest episode of Knuckleheads. The 2020 NBA All-Star dives into what it was like playing high school ball in North Carolina, how he wanted to end up playing in Charlotte before getting drafted to Miami, and the time he told D Wade that he was going to be an All-Star.
Episode Highlights:
- The decision to move to North Carolina (3:00)
- Where the name Bam came from (7:00)
- The first time he met Pat Riley (18:15)
- Being part of the same unit with Dwyane Wade (23:30)
- What it was like playing in the bubble (38:50)
- The importance of playing for Team USA (48:50)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.