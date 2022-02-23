Episode 9: Bubba Watson
On this episode of Blindsided, we welcome professional golfer Bubba Watson. Bubba has won 12 times on the PGA Tour, including twice at The Masters, where he claimed the Green Jacket in 2012 and again in 2014. But few knew that during that time Bubba was struggling with anxiety. His new book, Up and Down: Victories and Struggles in the Course of Life, details how his anxiety affects him personally, professionally, and physically. How the death of his father made him conscious of that anxiety. After a trip to the hospital for a panic attack that brought him to his knees, it was Bubba’s faith that helped pull him back up and guide him through his darkest moments. From victory to desperation and everything in between, Bubba’s story is something so many can relate to. Here’s Bubba Watson on Blindsided.
You can find Bubba’s book here: https://www.thomasnelson.com/p/up-and-down/
*This episode contains content and topics that may be difficult for some listeners. Listener discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is struggling, you are not alone. There are many support services that are here to help. Resources can be found at: Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) 240-485-1001
About Blindsided:
Plan your work and work your plan. For many athletes, words like these are scripture — permanent signposts lining the long road to success. The very act of pursuing a career in sports often gives a sense of control, a sense of safety. Just stick to the plan. Good things will follow.
Hosted by former National Hockey League goaltender Corey Hirsch and psychiatrist Dr. Diane McIntosh, Blindsided allows professional athletes to open up about mental health. The podcast lets listeners hear moments when mental health became the athlete’s most important focus.
Blindsided then dives in deeper. It gets clinical. And it allows listeners to leave with a deeper understanding of mental health conditions that all people face. It then shows how athletes, in particular, face them down.
Welcome to Blindsided. Mental health. Sports. Life.
