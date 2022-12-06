Kevin Garnett
Yeah, yeah, yeah! Knuckleheads is back with a Hall of Fame ep. Number 21, the dude who started the straight-out-of-high school trend, one of the greatest fours ever, The Big Ticket aka Kevin Garnett, joins Q and D. The guys get talkin’ about everything from KG’s growth spurt putting him on the map, to his transitioning from South Carolina to Chicago, to how Isaiah Thomas gave him the blueprint to make the league straight out of high school. They also get into his dominating in Minny, going to Boston and winning a championship, and how much the Hall of Fame meant to him. It’s KG like you’ve never heard before…. Tune in!
- Growing up in South Carolina [3:54]
- Going to Chicago for senior year [21:14]
- Straight to the NBA out of High School [35:29]
- All-Star Game at MSG with MJ and Kobe [1:15:05]
- 2004 MVP season in Minnesota for the T-Wolves [1:29:50]
- Traded to the Celtics, teaming up with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen [1:32:35]
- Why KG chose number 21 [1:51:09]
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram
Follow on Facebook