FEATURED STORIES
For Toronto
For My Brother, the Immortal Jimmy Hayes
Two years ago, Jimmy Hayes passed away. His brother, Kevin, wrote this for him: “You were the best. You were everybody’s hero. We will never stop telling your story.”
I Am Who I Am
Nazem Kadri has a couple of things to say ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs: “I’ve always been someone who, if I’m told I can’t do something … it just makes me want it so much more.”
To Long Island
Josh Bailey bids farewell to New York Islanders fans: “I want to thank not just this great fan base, but the people of Long Island as a whole.”