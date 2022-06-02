Diamond DeShields
The Champ is here! Diamond DeShields is in the building! Quentin and Darius welcome the McDonald’s All-American, 2018 WNBA No. 3 pick and 2021 WNBA champion to the Knuckleheads podcast. Diamond talks about the moment she knew that she was one of the best players in the country and what it was like watching Kevin Durant play pickup, and describes her journey back to the court after learning that she had a tumor on her back…. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
1. Growing up in a family full of athletes (1:50)
2. The reasoning behind going to UNC and not Tennessee (16:53)
3. The pay difference between overseas and the WNBA (32:30)
4. Finding out she had a tumor on her back (51:04)
5. Wishing Brittney Griner a safe return (1:12:48)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
