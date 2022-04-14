Episode 2 - King Richard: Protecting the Family
On this episode of Caramel & Cheddar, Eddy and Patrice sit down to discuss the Oscar-nominated film King Richard, starring Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis. After touching on Smith's incident at the Oscars, Eddy and Patrice get into the many aspects of protecting your family and share their conflicting philosophies on parenting each child differently.They also speak on arguing in front of your children and what short-term and long-term effects that can have on them…. Tune in!
- Patrice and Eddy recall being robbed at gunpoint in their home
- Eddy speaks on being in similar shoes to Serena and Venus as a kid, taking up a lot of his parents’ attention as a rising athlete
- Eddy and Patrice react to Will Smith's Oscar moment
- Eddy explains why their arguments happen once a month, routinely
