Flau'jae Johnson
BIG 4 ON THE POD, turn it up! The freshman making noise on and off the court, Miss FLAU’JAE Johnson, hops on the mic to talk all things LSU, mixing her hoops and music career, NIL deals, and just how elite the landscape of women’s college basketball is right now. Stay tuned til the end for bars on bars on bars!
- Her freshman experience, sharing the court with Angel Reese, SEC action ⛹🏾♀️
- Under-the-radar hoopers, playing for Kim Mulkey, film horror stories 🤦🏿♀️😂
- Basketball roots, first letter from Ole Miss, choosing LSU 🔒💜
- Her rap roots, balancing basketball and music, top four artists to collaborate with 🎶
- NIL deals, Vibe Check, freestyle🎤🔥
About Our Host:
Stanford guard Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-America, and team captain in her senior season. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect women’s college basketball storylines, big performances, and each guest’s career on and off the court. From rankings and upsets to NIL and TikTok, this podcast will take you all the way to the 2023 NCAA championship.
Other places to find Sometimes I Hoop:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram