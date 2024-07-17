John Wall
This week we got a former No. 1 overall pick and Wizard great, John Wall, with Q and D on Knuckleheads. The five-time NBA All-Star looks back on being the top player in the country in high school, choosing Kentucky to play with Coach Calipari, and the origin of the John Wall dance. He talks about playing with Gilbert Arenas as his vet, balling out with the Wizards, and teaming up with Bradley Beal. John Wall, a real hooper’s hooper — tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Being the no. 1 recruit in high school (3:02)
- Deciding to go play for Coach Cal at Kentucky (5:27)
- Being on a stacked Wildcats team with DeMarcus Cousins and Eric Bledsoe (7:38)
- Getting drafted by the Wizards (13:05)
- Doing the Dunk Contest, becoming an All-Star point guard (22:00)
- Changing the culture in DC, getting the Wizards to the playoffs (25:40)
- Bradley Beal, their dynamic duo (28:38)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
