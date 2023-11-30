Driving Distance

FEATURED STORIES
For My Brother, the Immortal Jimmy Hayes
Devils Fans, I Need A Favor
Dawson Mercer has a request for New Jersey Devils fans ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs: “How can you not stand there and think: Everything you want, everything you’ve dreamt about … it’s right there.”
To Long Island
Josh Bailey bids farewell to New York Islanders fans: “I want to thank not just this great fan base, but the people of Long Island as a whole.”
To My Golden Knights Family
Three months ago, I was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Crazy, right? I’m usually not the most outspoken guy in the world, and this is a tough thing to open u