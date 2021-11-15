Klopp
Becca Estrella/The Players’ Tribune
A bet, garlic and a whole lot of life lessons.
Robert Lewandowski tells the story of his relationship with his Borussia Dortmund manager Jürgen Klopp.
I just wanted to show people that I could play at this level.
Kids from Poland are not supposed to be the best in the world. It’s just not supposed to happen.
What I really want you to know is that even at 33, that hunger you have now is still here. That drive to keep getting better hasn’t left yet.